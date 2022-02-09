Paul Simon, Cyndi Lauper among new additions to lineup of 2022 Tibet House US virtual benefit

Courtesy of Tibet House US

Paul Simon, Cyndi Lauper and Late Show host Stephen Colbert have joined the bill of the 2022 Tibet House US virtual benefit concert, which is scheduled for March 3.

Simon and Colbert will be providing “special greetings” during the event, while Lauper is part of the lineup of performers.

Previously announced performers include Patti Smith, Phish‘s Trey Anastasio, Nathaniel Rateliff, Laurie Anderson, Angélique Kidjo, actor Keanu Reeves, and country/Americana artists Jason Isbell and Margo Price, while Iggy Pop and New Order frontman Bernard Sumner will be delivering special greetings.

Influential composer Philip Glass is the event’s artistic director.

Now in its 35th year, the annual concert raises money for Tibet House US, a non-profit organization that works to preserve Tibetan culture. It’s usually held in-person at New York City’s Carnegie Hall but is taking place online for the second straight year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can watch the 2022 Tibet House US concert via the streaming platform Mandolin. The show starts at 8 p.m. ET. For more info and to purchase tickets, visit Mandolin.com.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.