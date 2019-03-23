Paul Simon Headlines OutsideLands, Donating Paycheck to Charity

Legendary singer Paul Simon is coming out of retirement to perform at San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival. Even though Simon has stopped touring, he decided to make an exception to do something nice for the environment. The Outside Lands Festival has the highest waste diversion rate out of any festival and works hand in hand with dedicated programs entirely focused on sustainability and environmental education. It was for that reason Simon decided to perform, he will be donating his entire performance fee to local environmental non-profit organizations. The Outside Lands Festival happens Sunday, April 11th in San Francisco. What concerns you the most about the environment?