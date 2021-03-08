Paul Simon, James Taylor contributing signed items to auction benefiting the Grammy Museum

Courtesy of CharityBuzz

Paul Simon and James Taylor are among the many artists that have donated items and experiences to a new online charity auction benefiting the Grammy Museum and the facility’s music-education initiatives.

Simon has offered an autographed poster featuring the cover art for his Grammy-winning 1986 album, Graceland, while Taylor has donated a signed Yamaha acoustic guitar.

In addition, famed session guitarist Waddy Wachtel, bassist Leland Sklar and drummer Russ Kunkel, who currently play together in the band The Immediate Family, are separately auctioning virtual music lessons along with signed instruments and other items.

Other well-known artists contributing to the auction include Taylor Swift, BTS, Gary Clark Jr., Andra Day, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, Alicia Keys, k.d. lang, Ziggy Marley, Bruno Mars, The Ramones, Ed Sheeran, Tanya Tucker, and X.

Coinciding with Grammy Week, the auction runs until March 23. To check out all of the items and place a bid, visit CharityBuzz.com.

By Matt Friedlander

