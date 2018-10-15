Paul Simon Says Goodbye On ‘SNL’

Paul Simon has been performing on ‘Saturday Night Live’ since the show was first on the air, and he stopped by to play one final time over the weekend.

The 77-year-old Simon played “Can’t Run But” and the Simon & Garfunkel classic “Bridge Over Troubled Water” on his ninth visit as SNL’s musical guest.

Simon has been playing on SNL for so long he was the guest host for the show’s second-ever episode, all the way back on October 18, 1975. His ‘Homeward Bound’ farewell tour wrapped up last month in Simon’s hometown of Queens.

Who’s your all-time favorite SNL musical guest? Favorite guest host?