Paul Simon sells Simon & Garfunkel royalty rights to BMG

Paul Simon has made another catalog deal. The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has sold the royalty rights to his Simon & Garfunkel music to BMG. The deal also includes neighboring rights income, which refers to the performance and broadcast of recordings.

The deal includes albums like Sounds of Silence, Parsley Sage, Rosemary & Thyme, Bridge Over Troubled Waters and more, with such songs as “The Boxer” and “Mrs. Robinson.”

“In any list of the true greats, Paul Simon stands as one of the pillars of popular music history,” BMG’s Thomas Scherer said. “We will play our part to ensure his music continues to be honored and respected.”

Although terms of the deal were not revealed, a source tells Rolling Stone it was worth eight figures. The deal is only for Simon & Garfunkel music, though; Simon sold his solo publishing catalog to Sony Music Publishing in 2021.

Simon is in good company at BMG, which has already acquired the rights and/or royalties for the music of artists like Mick Fleetwood, Peter Frampton, Tina Turner and ZZ Top.

