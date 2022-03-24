Paul Simon to be saluted at Grammy tribute concert slated to air later this year

CBS via Getty Images

Sixteen-time Grammy winner Paul Simon is the latest artist whose music will be celebrated at a Grammy tribute concert that will air on CBS later this year.

The concert, called Homeward Bound: A GRAMMY Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon, takes place April 6 at the Hollywood Pantages Theater in Los Angeles, and will feature Simon’s songs performed by artists from the worlds of rock, pop, country, reggae and more, underscoring the many musical genres he’s explored during his 50-year-plus solo career.

Dave Matthews, country stars Little Big Town and Brad Paisley, vocal group Take 6, New Orleans legends Irma Thomas and Trombone Shorty, singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile, Americana artist Rhiannon Giddens, reggae superstar Shaggy and world music star Angélique Kidjo will all be performing Simon tunes, with additional performers and guests to be announced later. Paul himself will also make a special appearance.

Tickets for the tribute concert go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

The concert is the latest installment of the ongoing “Grammy Salute” series of star-studded concerts that have focused on the music of Elton John, The Beatles, The Bee Gees, Prince, Whitney Houston and others.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.