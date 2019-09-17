Paul Simon to receive Great Americans Medal from D.C.'s National Museum of American History

Photo by Frank Ockenfels III

Paul Simon will be presented with the prestigious Great Americans Medal by The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, September 18.

The legendary singer/songwriter will receive the honor at the museum as part of the Great Americans Award Program event, which will also feature a conversation between Simon and David M. Rubenstein, chair of The Smithsonian's Board of Regents.

Simon is being honored with the medal in recognition of his musical contributions and his charity work.

"For more than half a century, Paul Simon has been one of the music world's most talented songwriters, recording artists and live performers. He has also been one of the music world's most committed philanthropists," says Rubenstein.

Paul is the sixth recipient of the Great Americans Medal, which salutes people who have made "lifetime contributions embodying American ideas and ideals."

Previous honorees include stateswoman Madeleine K. Albright, General Colin Powell, news anchor Tom Brokaw, baseball great Cal Ripken Jr. and tennis legend Billie Jean King.

