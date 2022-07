Paul Sorvino, a legendary actor known to have mastered the ‘stone-cold, ‘quiet but deadly’ mob character, has passed away at 83.

He is survived by his daughter, Mia Sorvino, who wrote on Twitter: “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars, Dad, as you ascend.”