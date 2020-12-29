Paul Stanley says KISS New Year's Eve livestream event is like "the Olympics with guitars"

Landmarks Presents

KISS is preparing to ring in 2021 with a massive livestream from Dubai, featuring an attempt to break the record for the biggest-ever pyro display — $1.5 million worth, to be exact. Paul Stanley tells SPIN magazine that the extravaganza will be “like the Olympics with guitars.”

“This is one of, I would say, maybe three times or so that we’ve ever done a New Year’s Eve show. This is a worldwide party,” Stanley says of the event, which will be filmed by more than 50 cameras in 4K and 360-degree views.

Of course, the entire show is being conducted under strict COVID-19 restrictions, which Stanley is very serious about. He tells SPIN, “People, I think, are seeing this light at the end of the tunnel of vaccines, but sadly, a vaccine doesn’t do any good unless you’re vaccinated, and most of us haven’t been.”

However, the singer/guitarist thinks there is one bright spot to the pandemic: “People hopefully realizing how important we are to each other and that human contact and support is really essential.”

“Hopefully, that’s one of the lights we can carry through once this is over; appreciating one another and realizing how much we really need each other,” Stanley adds.

Tickets to KISS 2020 Goodbye are on sale now at a variety of price points.

Notes Stanley, “If there’s a way we can kick 2020 in the a** with an eight-inch-heel to say goodbye to it, let’s do it!”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.