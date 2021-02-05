Paul Stanley sets new release date for Soul Station album, releases The Spinners cover

KISS frontman Paul Stanley and his Soul Station project have moved the release date of their new album.

Originally scheduled for a March 5 release, the album, called Now and Then, will now be out March 19. A new song from the project has been released: A cover of The Spinners‘ “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love.”

As previously reported, Now and Then features nine cover of classic soul songs — including the previously released take on Five Stairsteps‘ “O-O-H Child” — and five originals. It’s available for pre-order now.



This is Soul Station’s first full-length album, though Stanley and his 15-piece group has toured the U.S. and Japan. The cover songs include tunes originally recorded by Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, The Temptations, Al Green, The Delfonics, The Stylistics and The Four Tops.

In a statement explaining his motivation for covering these songs, Stanley says, “Long before I ever heard the great British bands, I grew up listening to Philly Soul, Motown and so much more…That music and its storytelling gave me strength and hope, even in some tough days.”

He adds, “The great classics of that era are magical medicine for most and I felt myself drawn back to that era for some sorcery I think we could all use.”

Here’s the track listing for Now and Then:



“Could It Be I’m Falling In Love”

“I Do”

“I, Oh I”

“Ooo Baby Baby”

“O-O-H Child”

“Save Me (From You)”

“Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)”

“Whenever You’re Ready (I’m Here)”

“The Tracks of My Tears”

“Let’s Stay Together”

“La-La (Means I Love You)”

“Lorelei”

“You Are Everything”

“Baby I Need Your Loving”





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.