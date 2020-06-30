Paula Abdul remakes "Will You Marry Me" music video in honor of Pride

ABC/Image Group LA

As Pride 2020 comes to a close, Paula Abdul is sending the celebratory month off with a special remake of her music video “Will You Marry Me“, comprised of wedding and engagement footage from her dedicated fans.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the former American Idol judge revealed what inspired her to revamp the 28-year-old music video.

“Inclusion — it’s love is love and I wanted to remind people that you all deserve to be celebrated, and I had the perfect song for that,” Abdul explained. “Every time I watch the video it warms my heart.”

In order to revamp the “Will You Marry Me?” the 58-year-old asked her fans and followers that tied the knot or got engaged during COVID-19 to send in their photos and videos.

Abdul then poured through the submissions and stitched together the updated version, which includes an array of racially diverse and same-sex couples celebrating one of the happiest days of their lives despite the ongoing pandemic.

Abdul also shared an interesting story about filming another song that also came off the Spellbound album — fan favorite “Rush Rush,” which co-starred Keanu Reeves.

The former So You Think You Can Dance judge said she was extremely eager to work with Keanu and reminisced, “I hadn’t met him yet and I wanted to introduce myself to him.”

Turns out he managed to make one heck of a first impression, as Abdul continued with a laugh, “He had his own trailer and I walked up the steps to knock on the door, and the door was cracked open and he had headphones on and he was air guitar-ing… full-on in his underwear, and I just was like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna back up. I’ll meet him on set!'”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.