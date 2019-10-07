Paula Abdul says Simon Cowell "has a plan" that will reunite him with her and Randy Jackson: "We'll see what happens"

Randee St. Nicholas

When former American Idol judges Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson appeared together on Kelly Clarkson's talk show a couple of weeks ago, Simon told Randy and Paula, “If I had one wish, it would be to make a show with us again." Well, according to Paula, he's now putting his money where his mouth is.

"He has a plan that he's been talking [about to] Randy and myself. And we listen to him," Paula tells ABC Audio. "And, y'know, he's very anxious and gung-ho and we'll see what happens."

"But look, you can tell when we were on Kelly, it doesn't matter if we've been absent from each other's lives for six days, six months, six years," she adds. "It's just the craziest thing that happens. We sit next to each other and it's as if we never left."

But any Paula/Randy/Simon project may have to wait: Later this month, she officially kicks off her new Las Vegas residency, Forever Your Girl, at the Flamingo Hotel. Paula's excited about all the other top female stars are currently playing Sin City...including an old pal of hers.

"I did a soft opening in August and it was so cool, because a few doors down on the same strip was Janet Jackson," says Paula, who choreographed iconic Janet videos like "Nasty" and "Control."

"And it was like, 'Who would have thought?'...It's incredible," she says. "And when I do my official launch [on]...October 22nd, Lady Gaga is there...Gwen Stefani...I pinch myself. I really do."



The 57-year-old star is also the ambassador for aesthetics company InMode, and she's very open about having used their treatments to "take care" of her problem areas.

"It's very natural, no one really notices!" she says.

Here are Paula's Vegas dates:

Oct. 22, 24 - 26

Nov. 26, 28 - 30

Dec. 23 - 24, 27 -28, 31

Jan. 1, 3 - 4

