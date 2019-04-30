Paula Abdul to kick off LA Pride Festival with free outdoor performance

Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images

Debra L Rothenberg/Getty ImagesAfter returning to the stage for a performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Paula Abdul will be kicking off LA Pride weekend next month.

The singer will deliver a free outdoor performance at the festival’s opening ceremony on Friday, June 7 at West Hollywood Park.

“I am so happy to be a part of this year’s LA Pride Festival and to celebrate this year’s theme, #JUSTUNITE,” Paula says in a statement. “Throughout the course of my career, the LGBTQ+ community has stood behind me, and I’m honored to now have the opportunity to show my support and gratitude by performing at this year’s Opening Ceremony.”

She adds, “I’m hoping the night will be a chance for all generations of the community to come together to celebrate one another and the work that has been done.”

Meghan Trainor will be headlining LA Pride on Saturday, June 8, while Years & Years will perform on Sunday, June 9.

At the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Paula will perform a medley of hits to commemorate the 30th anniversary of scoring a record-breaking four number-one hits from her debut album, Forever Your Girl.

