Sheesh……I can’t believe she actually said this – “It made the grieving process really, really tricky,” Porizkova said in an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” set to air this weekend. “I would love to be able to be sad and miss him and not also feel this incredible hurt and betrayal.”

WOW! I think I’d just be happy that he took care of their kids!

Read more here!

If you recall, this is when Ric and Paulina first met: