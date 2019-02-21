Payless to Honor Gift Cards and Store Credit into March

Payless Shoe Source is closing all of their locations but you can still use any leftover gift cards or store credit.

As the liquidation sales happen, Payless says they will take store gift cards or credit until March 11th.

They will also honor exchanges and returns of non-sale items purchased before February 17th. The deadline to do that is the end of this month.

Payless is shutting down nearly 2,500 stores in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

When was the last time you shopped at Payless? Did a store close without you using a gift card for it?