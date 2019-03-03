PBAU Seeks Court’s Help to Stop Shooting Threat

A local, private Christian university is in court to stop a former student who threated last week to “blow up” a building on the school’s campus.

According to police and court records, an account manager at Palm Beach Atlantic University told 52-year-old Orlando resident and Marine veteran Robert Dean Brockway that he would need to visit the school to discuss an a past due tuition bill. They say the former student responded, “Well, how about I blow up your building instead?”

On Friday, after learning that Brockway kept numerous weapons in his Winter Springs home, PBA officials took him to court, in hopes of barring him from the school’s West Palm Beach and Orlando campuses.

Palm Beach County Circuit Judge James Nutt granted the school’s emergency request to prevent the man from coming within 1,000 feet of “any facility, dormitory … or business” the university owns.

Leading up to a final hearing on March 14, Judge Nutt also barred Brockway from contacting with faculty, students or employees. The judge writes, “This court … finds the allegations involve threats of potentially immediate, extreme violence to the occupants of a university campus.

University Spokeswoman Becky Peeling said in a statement, “We have taken this action to protect our students, staff, faculty and administration.”

Winter Gardens police used a law that was passed following the Parkland shooting, which allows police to obtain a court order in order to temporarily remove weapons from people who appear to bring a personal or public threat, to investigate Brockway’s threat.

They found a loaded rifle in his car’s front seat of his car and a 9-millimeter handgun in his home. One day later, they learned that Brockway possessed eight additional guns.

Officers’ reports describe Brockway as being an agitated and angry man. Family members have also told police that he was refusing to take his medication, and had recently started drinking again, after being sober for the past two years.

One police report states, “While placing him into handcuffs he used a lot of profanity and informed me of the dislike he had for me. He went on to state he wanted to slit my throat. Out of shock, I asked him what he said and (he) quickly responded by telling me he wanted to see my goat.”

Police ended up having to shoot Brockway with a taser before taking him to a hospital to be evaluated.