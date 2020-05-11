PBC Goodwills Opening On Friday, the 15th!

A note from our friends a Gulfstream Goodwill!

WELCOME BACK Palm Beach County Goodwill Shoppers!!!

Palm Beach County Stores and Donation Centers will open in 4 days on Friday, May 15th.

Store hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 7 days per week.

While we are so happy to have you back, our top priority is safe shopping for everyone! We have installed barriers at the check out stations, our staff will be wearing masks, shoppers will be limited to 25% capacity, we will be following santitation protocols, and all donations will be quarantined before items are placed out on the floor.

We ask that all shoppers follow the safety protocols throughout the store which include social distancing, using one way aisles, and touchless payment if possible. Masks are recommended. For donation drop offs we ask that you remain in your vehicle, pop the trunk, and we will unload for you.