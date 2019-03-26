PBC Runoff Elections: Will incumbent Riviera Beach Mayor Masters be able to keep his Seat?

If you live in Riviera, West Palm or Lake Worth Beach, don’t forget: there is a run-off election Tuesday.

Nobody in one of the commissioner races in Lake Worth Beach earned more than 50 percent of the vote on Election Day.

Voters couldn’t agree on who should be the city’s commissioner representing District 4.

Needing 50 percent plus one vote, Robinson earned 49 percent. Copeland was next with 27 percent.

The next day Copeland at conceded, or so he thought.

The city’s charter doesn’t recognize concessions, and had they not done a runoff, the city was fearful of potentially costly lawsuits.

City leaders are looking to adjust the charter to allow concessions, but it would require voters to approve it at the next election in 2020,

which would then change for the election after that.

Voting is open to all residents in Lake Worth Beach, not just District 4. Polls run 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

RACES IN RIVIERA BEACH, WEST PALM BEACH

Voters in Riviera Beach and West Palm Beach will also head to the polls Tuesday.

In Riviera Beach, voters will be selecting a mayor and three council seats.

The mayor’s race features challenger Ronnie Felder against incumbent Thomas Masters.

Voters in West Palm Beach will pick between Christy Fox and Richard Ryles in the District 3 commissioner’s race.