PBC School District Employee Facing Attempted Murder Charges

A local school district employee is in trouble, after being connected to a shooting.

Palm Beach County School District school bus attendant Shimara Josey, 36, is accused of two counts of attempted first degree murder. Deputies booked her into the Palm Beach County Jail over the weekend.

They say that played a role in shooting that happened in Lake Worth on December 8, although her probable cause affidavit says that she is not the alleged shooter.

Two women reported to deputies that a familiar man shot at them several times as he arrived in a car driven by a woman with other female passengers. One of the alleged victims identified Josey, and license plate reader technology identified the car as being registered to Josey.

Josey, who lives in Greenacres, has worked for the school district since 2007, according to district records.

Palm Beach County Circuit Court Judge Lisa Small has ordered that Josey be held on $30,000 bond.

Her mom, Marie Josey, says that her daughter “didn’t have anything to do with” the shooting.

According to The Palm Beach Post, the alleged shooter has not been arrested.