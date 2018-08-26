PBC Teen in Critical Condition After Crashing into Canal

A Palm Beach County teenager remains in critical condition after the car the person was driving crashed into a canal on Saturday afternoon.

According to West Palm Beach Police Spokesman David Lefont, the 17-year-old, who was the car’s only occupant, drove into the canal on Congress Avenue just south of 45th Street around 2:40 p.m.

Two men who were nearby pulled the teen to safety, while another person performed CPR until paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a hospital, Lefont said.

The accident led to the closure of northbound and southbound lanes of Congress Avenue for a time.

As the investigation continues, the West Palm Beach Police Department asks anyone with information about the crash to call (561) 822-1900.

