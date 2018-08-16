PBC’s Largest Medical Marijuana Shop to Open By Year’s End

The West Palm Beach area is getting its own medical marijuana dispensary.

GrowHealthy, a medical marijuana producer, just announced plans to open a 4,500-square-foot location on Okeechobee Boulevard near Military Trail by the end of this year.

“We’re going to see a large volume of people through there,” according to Darrin Potter, a GrowHealthy executive.

The new dispensary will be the 48th to open in the state since voters approved the legalization of medical marijuana in 2016. It will be the third in Palm Beach County, although it will also be the largest. Both of the other pot shops are located in Lake Worth.

The Florida cannabis industry is predicted to reach $1 billion in sales in the near future.

While Colorado, California, Massachusetts, Nevada, and several other states have completely legalized pot, Florida’s rules remain more restrictive. For example, smokable weed and marijuana edibles cannot be sold in this state.

