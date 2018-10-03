PBG Police: Arrest Made in Death of Elderly Man Beaten and Robbed

Palm Beach Gardens police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of 77-year-old Bernard Fairman of Jupiter.

Fairman died after being brutally beaten and robbed in a Steinmart shopping center parking lot on Sept. 11, 2018.

Police have charged Daniel Michael Harrigan of Riviera Beach, 49, in Fairman’s death.

#BREAKING Police name suspect in fatal robbery attack in Palm Beach Gardens as Daniel Michael Harrigan of Riviera Beach. Arrested Tuesday, charged with first degree murder, robbery, aggravated battery, battery on person over 65.

During the attack, police say Harrigan pushed Fairman to the ground causing him to hit the back of his head on the pavement.

Fairman never regained consciousness.

Harrigan then struggled with a second victim, a 69-year-old woman. Harrigan threw her to the ground and robbed her of her purse.

Police say a third victim, a 67-year-old man, attempted to intercede and was struck in the of the head by Harrigan, who then fled on foot with the purse.

Police say another citizen followed Harrigan and snatched the purse away from him, but was unable to apprehend him.

Harrigan was arrested on Tuesday in Riviera Beach.

Harrigan is charged with first-degree murder, robbery and aggravated battery of a person over the age of 65.

Harrigan has over 25 arrests dating back to 1985 and is being held without bond.

