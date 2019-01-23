PBG Tennis Star Serena Williams Out of Australian Open

A shocking development down under as Palm Beach Gardens new mom, and tennis super star Serena Williams has been knocked out of the 2019 Australian Open in an amazing reversal of fortune.

Karolina Pliskova says her ”mind was in the locker room” when she was down 5-1 in the third set of her Australian Open quarterfinal against 23-time major winner Serena Williams.

In one of the most stunning comebacks at the Australian Open, the seventh-seeded Pliskova saved four match points as she rallied to win the last six games to clinch a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 victory and a semifinal spot against U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka.

”I didn’t have too many chances in the third set. I was a little bit too passive. Obviously mentally down,” Pliskova said. ”So I just said, `Let’s try this game, on 5-2, maybe I’m going to have couple of chances.’

”She got a bit shaky at the end, so I took my chances, and I won.”

Williams refused to blame a jarred ankle injury after suffering the remarkable Australian Open collapse in the quarter-finals against Karolina Pliskova.

Pliskova’s win over the seven-time Australian Open titlist means there’ll be a first-time women’s champion at Melbourne Park this year.

In the other semifinal, two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova will play Danielle Collins, who had never won a Grand Slam match before this tournament. Kvitova’s best previous run at Melbourne was to the semifinals in 2012.