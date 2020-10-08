PBR Has Released a THC Seltzer

Described as being for the “canna-curious,” Pabst Blue Ribbon has released a new seltzer spiked with THC.

Known for its beer, Pabst Blue Ribbon’s new lemon seltzer is actually non-alcoholic. However, it has 5 mg of THC per can, along with purified water, lemon concentrate, sugar, and flavoring.

Right now, the drink is being sold in four-packs in cannabis dispensaries and online with available delivery in certain counties.

Pabst Blue Ribbon is not the only alcohol brand branching out with THC. Lagunita’s Brewing Company has released their Hi-Fi Hops seltzer.

Would you try a drink “spiked” with THC? Do you use THC products often?