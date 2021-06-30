PBR Made a 1,776 Can Pack of Beer

Two years ago Pabst Blue Ribbon turned heads with a 99-can pack of beer, this year the company said, “hold my beer” and unveiled a massive 1,776-can pack of beer.

The Independence Day-themed pack can hold a total of 74 cases of beer.

“We figured the best way to honor the year America claimed its independence was to make a box that held that many beers,” said PBR’s VP of marketing.

Now if you’re ready to run out and pick up a pick, don’t. The pack won’t be available to the public.

