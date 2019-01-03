PBSO Corrections Deputy Arrested For Hitting a Woman with a Bottle

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested 52-year-old Kevin Baker on Tuesday morning. Baker is accused of pouring alcohol on a woman while being intoxicated and hitting her in the face with the empty bottle. Baker, a corrections deputy is facing a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The woman told authorities that she and Baker were on their way back from a New Year’s Eve party. She told authorities that Baker got drunk at the party. During the drive home, the woman said Baker verbally abused her and in anger took the key out of the ignition while the car was in motion. The woman said she was able to safely bring the car to a stop and Baker insisted that he should be the one to drive home. Once they were inside the house, the woman claims Baker hit her on her arm. According to the report, deputies found a large swelling on the woman’s left eyebrow and bite marks on her forearm.

Baker was released from jail on Tuesday on $10,000 bail. Baker is currently on paid administrative leave while officials investigate the case.