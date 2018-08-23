PBSO deputy arrested on multiple child pornography charges

Kurt Castaldo who is a deputy for the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office admitted to having an interest in child pornography for nearly 20 years Following his arrest on multiple counts of child porn, reports say.

The 46-year-old was arrested at work Wednesday and charged with six counts of possession of obscene material, one count of cruelty toward a child, and one count of public order crimes, according to PBSO.

In early July, detectives with PBSO received a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children involving an account that uploaded sexually explicit photos and videos of male minors to the social networking site Tumblr.com.

The user reportedly uploaded two videos, one involving a male Asian minor believed to be seven to ten-years-old being sexually abused by an adult Asian male and another of an African American male minor found to be six to nine-years-old being forced to perform oral sex on an adult male.

Additionally, three pictures which feature two male minors believed to be between the ages of 12 to 16-years-old, exposing their genitals were also posted to the Tumblr account.

Deputies say Castaldo admitted to all of the child pornography allegations.

Castaldo is on administrative leave with pay and is scheduled to make his first court appearance is at 9 a.m. on Friday.

