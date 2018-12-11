PBSO Deputy Hurt in Accident with Suspected Drunk Driver

A female Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy sustained minor injuries in an overnight crash with a suspected drunk driver near Royal Palm Beach and the area of Okeechobee Boulevard and State Road 7.

According to the PBSO the other driver involved in the accident is under suspicion of drunk driving.

PBSO says a black pickup truck was traveling northbound on Statte Road 7 approaching Okeechobee Boulevard when it slammed into the deputy’s patrol car which was stopped at the traffic light.

The PBSO deputy is identified as Lenndy Chiquito-Rodriquez and the suspected drunk driver is indentified as Joseph Sanchez, 47, of West Palm Beach. Both were transported to the hospital.

The intersection was shutdown for several hours early Tuesday morning but has since reopened.

Charges are pending against the driver who will not be able to attend his first appearance.