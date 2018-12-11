PBSO Deputy Hurt in Bad Accident in Royal Palm Beach

A female Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy was injured in an overnight crash near Royal Palm Beach and the area of Okeechobee Boulevard and State Road 7 is still shutdown.

The injured deputy was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center for treatment. Her condition is not known.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Miami Man Arrested After Roommate Found Dead Local Woman Arrested After Swinging Bag Full of Puppies Around Body of 16-Year-Old Cheerleader Found in Dumpster Woman Arrested After Throwing Keys at Ex-Husband’s Truck Uncle Arrested for Slitting 3-Year-Old’s Throat Leaping Lemur! FHP Pulls over a Truck and a Primate Jumps Out
Comments