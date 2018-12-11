PBSO Deputy Hurt in Bad Accident in Royal Palm Beach

A female Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy was injured in an overnight crash near Royal Palm Beach and the area of Okeechobee Boulevard and State Road 7 is still shutdown.

BAD CRASH & MORNING DETOURS: Okeechobee Blvd & SR 7 in Royal Palm Beach. #PBSO deputy hurt in crash. (WB) Okee is OPEN. All other directions are closed. BEST ADVICE: Take Belvedere or Southern and SR&7. pic.twitter.com/1YUTybt6tk — WPTV Traffic (@wptvtraffic) December 11, 2018

The injured deputy was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center for treatment. Her condition is not known.