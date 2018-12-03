PBSO issues warning about new scam targeting the elderly

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to residents Sunday about a new scam that is targeting the elderly.

Deputies say the scam begins with a phone call from a woman who appears to be a bank teller.

She then targets senior citizens by saying the victim’s account information has been compromised.

Additionally, the woman gives the victim banking information to seem legitimate.

Lastly, the scammer drives to the victim’s home to pick up the credit and takes it to a nearby Publix to get cash.

PBSO stresses that the scam targets people in the elderly community and urges the public not to give out personal information over the phone.