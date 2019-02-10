PBSO Uncovers Possible Prostitution Ring with Children

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested nearly a dozen men and women overnight for charges ranging from prostitution to lewd and lascivious behavior.

They also say the cases might have involved children across our area.

According to court records, two of the women, identified as 23-year-old Erin Skye and 25-year- old April Martinez, are now out on bond.

Martinez is allegedly a madame who is charged with living off of a prostitute.

Of those arrested, five men are charged with lewd and lascivious battery and sexual assault on children less than 12 years old. One man, Alexis Martinez, lives in Miami-Dade County.

This is a developing story.