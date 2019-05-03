Peabo Bryson cancels concerts, but is "improving rapidly" following heart attack

Marselle Washington for Marco ImageryOscar and Grammy-winning crooner Peabo Bryson is on his way to making a full recovery from the mild heart attack he suffered on April 27, but he won't be able to perform just yet: His May concerts have been canceled.

A rep for Bryson tells ABC Radio in a statement that the "Beauty and the Beast" singer is "still listed in stable condition and is improving rapidly."

The statement continues, "The family continues to request privacy, but extends their deepest gratitude and appreciation to friends and fans for the outpour[ing] of love and support expressed throughout this experience."

The shows have been canceled so that Bryson can "continue his rest and recovery." Efforts are being made to reschedule the dates, but fans should contact local box offices details and instructions.

Bryson's hits include "A Whole New World," "If Ever You're In My Arms Again," "Tonight I Celebrate My Love" and "Show & Tell."

The canceled shows are:

5/3-4 -- Akron, OH, Tangier Cabaret Room

5/10 -- Hammond, IN, Horseshoe Casino

5/12-13 -- Orlando, FL, Walt Disney World Resort

5/16 -- Greenville, SC, Peace Center

5/25 -- Bethesda, MD, Bethesda Blues & Jazz Club

