“Peace and Love”: Ringo Starr turns 81 today; Peter Frampton reveals new collaboration with Ringo

Credit: Scott Robert Ritchie

Happy Birthday to Ringo Starr, who marks his 81st trip around the sun today.

As has become tradition, the legendary Beatles drummer is asking fans across the world to celebrate his big day by pausing at noon local time, wherever they are, and saying his catchphrase “peace and love,” or by sharing the #peaceandlove hashtag on social media.

Unfortunately, Ringo has decided not to have a public celebration this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, although virtual parties have been scheduled in many cities around the world. Visit Starr’s Facebook page for more details.

As previously reported, Ringo posted a video message on his YouTube channel in which he encouraged people to take part in the “peace and love” festivities today.

“[Y]ou can post it, you can say it, you can even think it, but it’d be cool if you go ‘peace and love’ at noon on my birthday,” Starr declared. “So let’s spread peace and love around the world on my birthday. Come on, everybody!”

In other news, Peter Frampton has posted a couple of messages on his social media pages revealing that Starr has been working on a new EP to which the guitar whiz apparently is lending his talents.

In a Twitter message, Frampton posted a photo of him with Starr and songwriter/producer Linda Perry at Ringo’s home studio, along with a note that reads, “So great to be able to fly and see friends again. Lovely afternoon listening to Ringo’s great upcoming EP.”

Peter also posted a couple of photos on his Instagram page that show him playing guitar at Starr’s studio while goofing around with Ringo.

The new release apparently will be a follow-up to Starr’s Zoom In EP, which came out May.

So great to be able to fly and see friends again. Lovely afternoon listening to Ringo’s great upcoming ep. Bonus: Linda Perry came by. Always great to see #barbarabach too. Much love guys ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HOnAigPbgV — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) July 3, 2021

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.