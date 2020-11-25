Peace Through Music: A Global Event for Social Justice is a special livestream event honoring the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. On #GivingTuesday at 3pm, check out Playing for Change’s facebook page for new and archival performances from more than 100 artists including Ringo Starr, Carlos Santana, Peter Gabriel, Annie Lennox, The Doobie Brothers’ Patrick Simmons, The Grateful Dead’s Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart, The Band’s Robbie Robertson, Mavis Staples, Sheila E., the late Dr. John, and the late John Prince.