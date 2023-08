Peacock is getting ready for Halloween season.

The streamer says that starting on September 1, they will be offering “more than 100 horror, thriller and Halloween favorite series and movies.”

The films are a mix of both classics and newer projects, and includes the original ‘Psycho’ and ‘Candyman,’ multiple ‘Child’s Play’ sequels, ‘Get Out,’ ‘Ghostbusters,’ ‘The Birds,’ and ‘The Last Exorcism.’

Is September 1 too early for Halloween? What’s your favorite scary movie?

Check the list out here!