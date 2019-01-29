Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Freight Train

Authorities are currently investigating the death of a man who was hit by a freight train Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred on the Florida East Coast Railway tracks along the 500 block of Clematis Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities reported that they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash as the man appeared intoxicated.

The tracks are used by both FEC freight trains and Brightline high-speed passenger. Passengers and those in the area should expect delays as authorities continue their investigation.