Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Being Hit by Driver Fleeing Police

A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a driver who was fleeing police capture.

The incident occurred Saturday around 8:30 pm on SW 29th Street.

According to the Delray Beach police report, 37-year-old James Alfred Avirett III was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee along Congress ave when he sideswiped a police vehicle. Avirett then continued driving south on Congress where he then hit a Fiat at Southwest 29th Street. The impact of the crash caused Avirett’s vehicle to drive up onto the sidewalk where he struck a woman and then a pole.

The woman, whose name was not released, was transported to Delray Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the Fiat was uninjured and there was no word on whether any officers were injured in the initial crash.

Avirett was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail around 3:00 am Sunday. He is facing several charges including driving with a suspended license, hit and run, and fleeing police. Bond has been set at $8,000.