Peeps And Crocs Have Joined Forces

Just in time for spring and Easter, Peeps and Crocs have teamed up to make some insane looking mash-up clogs.   They’re Crocs in bright blue, yellow, or pink and they have 3-Peeps chicks sticking out of the top of the shoe like triceratops horns.   If you’re interested, you can get them on the Crocs website.  They’ll run you $50 for adults . . . or $40 for kids.  Last time we checked,  the adult version was sold out!  This is Crocs’ second line of special-edition shoes with a food brand this year.  Last month they created a line with KFC that were chicken scented and had plastic drumsticks on top.

SHARE