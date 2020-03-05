Peeps And Crocs Have Joined Forces

Just in time for spring and Easter, Peeps and Crocs have teamed up to make some insane looking mash-up clogs. They’re Crocs in bright blue, yellow, or pink and they have 3-Peeps chicks sticking out of the top of the shoe like triceratops horns. If you’re interested, you can get them on the Crocs website. They’ll run you $50 for adults . . . or $40 for kids. Last time we checked, the adult version was sold out! This is Crocs’ second line of special-edition shoes with a food brand this year. Last month they created a line with KFC that were chicken scented and had plastic drumsticks on top.