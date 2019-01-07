‘Peeps’ Coffee Creamer Anyone?

Coffee lovers, are you here for ‘Peeps’ coffee creamer?
It is being described as “sweet, marshmallow-y” and of course, “yellow.”
It is currently available at all major retailers and will cost $3.79.
International Delight is putting out the limited edition flavor. This adds to their collection of Reese’s, Oreo, Snickers and Dove Dark Chocolate Almond creamer.
Do you like these types of flavors in your coffee or are your more of a creamer purist?

