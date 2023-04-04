Peeps Could Kill You!

Bill hates them. Jennifer uses them for decorating, but millions of people love to eat them! We’re talking about Peeps, the mainstay for every Easter! “Consumer Reports” is reminding parents that Peeps contain a “known carcinogen.” It’s the artificial coloring Red Dye #3. So are Peeps poisoning kids? Maybe. But Red Dye #3 is in thousands of food products and it’s allowed by the FDA, despite being banned from use in lipsticks and other cosmetics. The company that makes Peeps says all their products are in compliance with FDA regulations, and all ingredients are listed on the packaging. Red Dye #3 is in purple and pink colored Peeps. The FDA hasn’t commented.