Pelosi: Mr. President, “Delay State of the Union Address” Due to Shutdown

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is asking to delay the State of the Union Address due to the 26-day partial government shutdown.

Or she proposed that the President submit the speech to Congress in writing.

Speaking on Capitol Hill today, the California Democrat says she is concerned about security for the event if the shutdown continues past January 29th when President Trump is scheduled to deliver the address.

Pelosi says the country has never had a State of the Union Address when the government is shutdown and she points out that many people would not be working.

In a letter to Trump, Pelosi said the annual speech should be delayed until after the partial government shutdown is resolved.

Pelosi said it should either be rescheduled or submitted in writing to members of Congress.

