Peloton Has Its Own Music Festival Now

The Peloton Music Festival is happening and has some pretty big names set to perform.

The fitness company announced that their music festival will be a three day virtual event and will feature music from 25 artists.

The artists will be arranged into specific time slots on pseudo-stages, which can be customized by the participant.

Peloton states, “these musicians will not be present during the event and we cannot disclose attendees on the leaderboard”.

The event begins July 1st and features appearances by:

Gwen Stefani

The Tragically Hip

Carly Pearce

Daddy Yankee

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Thomas Rhett

Twenty One Pilots

Doja Cat

Tina Turner

Pear Jam

Nas

