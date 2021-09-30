‘Pennywise: The Story of It’ Documentary is coming soon

The making of ‘Pennywise: The Story of It’ is getting a documentary to reveal how the original mini-series was made. The original mini-series of ‘IT’, which was based on Stephan King’s classic novel, has been on the back burner because of the new editions to the classic series that was recreated in 2017 into two movies. The documentary is set to interview people from the original mini-series such as Tim Curry, Seth Green, Emily Perkins, Richard Thomas, and more. Did you like the classic mini-series of ‘IT’ or the 2017 movie better?