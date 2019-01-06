Pentagon Chief of Staff Sweeney Resigns

Kevin Sweeney has resigned as Pentagon chief of staff, just over two weeks after Defense Secretary James Mattis also resigned due to differences with President Trump over the removal of troops from Syria.

In a statement posted on the Department of Defense website on Saturday night, Sweeney stated, “I’ve decided the time is right to return to the private sector. It has been an honor to serve again alongside the men and women of the Department of Defense.”

However, a knowledgeable source told CNN that the White House forced Sweeney to leave.

On Sunday, acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan tweeted:

Chief Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White also announced her resignation last month amid an internal Defense Department investigation alleged conduct issues centering around misuse of staff for personal reasons.

