Pentatonix reveals which pop culture moments they're most excited for in 2020

ABC/Steven DiazPentatonix had a pretty exciting 2019: They scored their 10th top 10 album with The Best of Pentatonix Christmas and got to record a virtual duet with the late Whitney Houston -- a new rendition of “Do You Hear What I Hear.” But now that it’s 2020, the group is dishing on which pop culture moments they’re personally excited about in the new year.

“I feel like 2020's gonna be a good year for music,” Scott Hoying tells ABC Audio. “Hopefully we get a Rihanna, Adele, Gaga album. All those pop queens. That's what I'm excited for.”

Matt Sallee and Kirstin Maldonado are both excited for the Super Bowl, but for different reasons. Matt hopes his team the Baltimore Ravens win this year, while Kirstin can’t wait to see Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform the halftime show.

“I'm excited for J-Lo and Shakira to play the Super Bowl,” Kirstin says. “But we're gonna be traveling in Japan. ‘Cause I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I have to go to the Super Bowl this year, I don't care who's there!' But yeah, we're gonna be in Japan so it's gonna be like three in the morning!”

Kevin Olusola, meanwhile, is looking forward to one movie in particular: the new James Bond flick, No Time to Die.

“I'm a huge, huge 007 fan, so that's gonna be crazy for me,” he says.

