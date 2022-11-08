People Announces Sexiest Man

Chris Evans is People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.

People’s selection was announced last night on Stephen Colbert’s late night show and on the magazine’s website.

Evans, who played Captain America in Marvel’s sprawling superhero films, takes the baton from another Avenger, Paul Rudd.

Evans said, “My mom will be so happy. She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

He also joked he’s going to be teased by close friends saying, “Really this will just be a point of bullying. It’s ripe for harassment.”

What do you get teased for?