People Are Casually Throwing Cheese on Babies as Part of an Internet Challenge

In case you missed it there is an Internet trend happening called “cheesing” it involves throwing cheese at unexpecting babies.

One Twitter user named @unclehxlmes shared a video of him “cheesing” his baby brother, he walks up to him with cheese in hand, the baby, who was sitting in his high chair expecting his brother to give him a special treat, suddenly gets slapped with a piece of processed cheese that lands squarely on his right eye. The little guy was startled to say the least.

The six-second video has been viewed over 10 million times with 236,000 retweets, and 666,000 likes and people are getting in on the action by “cheesing” babies. Although the chances of babies getting hurt by “cheesing” it’s probably a better idea to do it with dogs, they’ll be less humiliated later in life and is way more entertaining.

What do you think of the “cheesing” Internet challenge? What was the last Internet challenge you participated in?