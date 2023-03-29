People Are Finding “Friends” Offensive? Who? WHY!?

Jennifer Aniston recently shared her opinion about the classic sitcom she starred in for years, Friends, and revealed that many people today would be offended by certain episodes of the series.

Aniston said, “There’s a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of Friends and find them offensive.”

She continued, “There were things that were never intentional and others…well, we should have thought it through, but I don’t think there was a sensitivity like there is now.”

She added, “Comedy has evolved — movies have evolved. Now, it’s a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life.”

(NYPost)