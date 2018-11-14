People Are Using Wax For DIY Nose Jobs

A lot of people are striving for the perfect pic on Instagram and now some users are resorting to homemade nose jobs to achieve their goals.

The online trend is popular in China where there are plenty of video posts from women who are seen sculpting perfectly placed noses out of wax.

Makeup artists say that it is easy to create a DIY nose, chin, or cheek job with some special effects face wax and a bit of time and practice.

What would you do if you were dating someone and they just took off their nose or chin to reveal their true face? Is this the same as someone wearing makeup or is it misleading?