John Legend has been named “People’s” Sexiest Man Alive. Last night on “The Voice”, 2017 Sexiest Man Alive winner Blake Shelton presented John with a pair of denim booty shorts with the word “VEGOTSMA” on the butt. You know, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Then the “V” is from Legend winning “The Voice”. And the “SMA” is for Sexiest Man Alive. Do you agree with People’s choice?